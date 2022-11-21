66,339 Shares in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Acquired by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 66,339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,907,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 405.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $225.12. The stock had a trading volume of 328 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,114. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $220.93 and its 200 day moving average is $218.52. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $189.40 and a one year high of $268.77.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.51. The company had revenue of $950.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.07 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.75%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.90%.

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total transaction of $340,193.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,873,117.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total transaction of $340,193.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,873,117.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.51, for a total transaction of $2,601,554.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,605,144.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,038 shares of company stock valued at $15,986,201 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

