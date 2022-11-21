7Pixels Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $59.31 Million (7PXS)

7Pixels (7PXS) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 21st. 7Pixels has a market capitalization of $59.31 million and approximately $25,821.96 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 7Pixels token can currently be purchased for $3.66 or 0.00023140 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, 7Pixels has traded down 23.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

7Pixels Token Profile

7Pixels was first traded on June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official message board is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. 7Pixels’ official website is 7pixels.io. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

7Pixels Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 3.65985025 USD and is down -5.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $25,715.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 7Pixels should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 7Pixels using one of the exchanges listed above.

