Aaron M. Schapper Sells 1,951 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Stock

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.90, for a total transaction of $635,830.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,689.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Valmont Industries Price Performance
Valmont Industries stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $328.92. 122,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,233. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.30 and a 12 month high of $331.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $294.33 and its 200-day moving average is $267.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.11.
Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.96%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valmont Industries
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 1,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Valmont Industries in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.
Valmont Industries Company Profile
Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Valmont Industries (VMI)
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?
- 5 Stocks to Buy That Pay Reliable Monthly Dividends
- Black Friday Deals on These 3 Dividend Plays
Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.