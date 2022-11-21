Aaron M. Schapper Sells 1,951 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Stock

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.90, for a total transaction of $635,830.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,689.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

Valmont Industries stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $328.92. 122,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,233. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.30 and a 12 month high of $331.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $294.33 and its 200-day moving average is $267.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valmont Industries

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Valmont Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Valmont Industries from $277.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Valmont Industries to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 1,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Valmont Industries in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.