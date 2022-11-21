AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Pacific Center for Financial Services

Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 33,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 68,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,515,000 after buying an additional 13,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV stock traded up $0.80 on Monday, reaching $155.78. 114,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,624,592. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.85 and a 200-day moving average of $145.67. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.01 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The firm has a market cap of $275.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AbbVie from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.32.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

