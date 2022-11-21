Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Position Trimmed by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE cut its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Accenture were worth $21,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Accenture by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 200,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Accenture by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 39,832 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,432,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,788,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 13,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,517,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total transaction of $2,295,598.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,947,519.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,030 shares of company stock worth $10,924,406. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ACN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.60.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $287.17. 4,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,350,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $270.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.44. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.95 and a 1-year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

