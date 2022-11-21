Ace Cash One Day Volume Reaches $1,608.49 (ACEC)

Ace Cash (ACEC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 21st. Ace Cash has a market capitalization of $100.69 million and $1,608.49 worth of Ace Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ace Cash token can currently be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00003107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ace Cash has traded down 16.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ace Cash Profile

Ace Cash’s launch date was November 26th, 2021. Ace Cash’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Ace Cash’s official website is acecapital.io. Ace Cash’s official Twitter account is @acecapuk and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ace Cash Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ace Cash (ACEC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Ace Cash has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ace Cash is 0.50235629 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,669.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acecapital.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ace Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ace Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ace Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

