Adshares (ADS) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $697,406.96

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 20th. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.37 or 0.00008466 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Adshares has a market capitalization of $45.28 million and $697,406.96 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Adshares has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00009235 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00025595 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00005880 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002170 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000732 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 33,088,471 coins. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net. The official message board for Adshares is medium.com/adshares. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars.

