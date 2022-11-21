Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN) and SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL) Critical Analysis

SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Rating) and Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.8% of SNDL shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of Akanda shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SNDL and Akanda, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SNDL 0 2 3 0 2.60 Akanda 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

SNDL presently has a consensus price target of $5.19, indicating a potential upside of 99.49%. Given SNDL’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SNDL is more favorable than Akanda.

This table compares SNDL and Akanda’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SNDL -53.71% -8.18% -6.93% Akanda N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SNDL and Akanda’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SNDL $44.78 million 9.64 -$183.82 million ($0.96) -2.71 Akanda $40,000.00 162.69 -$8.13 million N/A N/A

Akanda has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SNDL.

Summary

Akanda beats SNDL on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SNDL

SNDL Inc. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Retail Operations segments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use markets; and private sale of recreational cannabis through corporate owned and franchised retail cannabis stores. The company also produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. It offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands. The company was formerly known as Sundial Growers Inc. and changed its name to SNDL Inc. in July 2022. SNDL Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Akanda

Akanda Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis products in the United Kingdom, Lesotho, and internationally. It intends to supply cannabis based medical and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New Romney, the United Kingdom.

