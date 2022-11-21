Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.12

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$12.12 and last traded at C$12.11, with a volume of 714999 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AGI shares. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.23.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of C$4.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$10.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.92.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Alamos Gold

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 93.75%.

In other news, Director John Mccluskey sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total transaction of C$1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 694,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,123,176. In other news, Director John Mccluskey sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total transaction of C$1,230,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 694,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,123,176. Also, Senior Officer Christine Barwell sold 3,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.34, for a total transaction of C$35,902.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,858 shares in the company, valued at C$451,989.72. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 337,333 shares of company stock valued at $3,677,456.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alamos gold holding oorperatief u.a. operates as a subsidiary of Alamos Gold Inc

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.