Alchemix USD Trading 0.2% Lower This Week (ALUSD)

Alchemix USD (ALUSD) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. One Alchemix USD token can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00006276 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Alchemix USD has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Alchemix USD has a total market capitalization of $236.77 million and $41,803.55 worth of Alchemix USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Alchemix USD Token Profile
Alchemix USD was first traded on February 27th, 2021. Alchemix USD’s total supply is 3,291,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,707,111 tokens. Alchemix USD’s official message board is alchemixfi.medium.com. The official website for Alchemix USD is alchemix.fi. Alchemix USD’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Alchemix USD Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemix USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemix USD using one of the exchanges listed above.
