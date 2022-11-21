Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) PT Raised to C$10.75

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.25 to C$10.75 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Get Algoma Steel Group alerts:

Algoma Steel Group Price Performance

NASDAQ ASTL remained flat at $6.51 on Monday. 35,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.46. Algoma Steel Group has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.10 million, a P/E ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group ( NASDAQ:ASTL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Algoma Steel Group had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 56.35%. The firm had revenue of $459.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.92 million. Analysts predict that Algoma Steel Group will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Algoma Steel Group during the second quarter worth about $55,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Algoma Steel Group by 198.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the second quarter worth about $95,000. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Algoma Steel Group

(Get Rating)

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.