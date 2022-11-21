Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 41,254 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,496,363 shares.The stock last traded at $7.62 and had previously closed at $7.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on AQN. BMO Capital Markets lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Desjardins downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.47.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.49%. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,200.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

