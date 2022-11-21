Algorand (ALGO) Price Down 5.2% Over Last Week

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.78 billion and $213.63 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001549 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00074383 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00056811 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000404 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00009511 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00022970 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00005274 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000265 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,332,921,935 coins and its circulating supply is 7,110,575,513 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

