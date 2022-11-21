Alpha Finance Lab Reaches Market Capitalization of $83.26 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. During the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $83.26 million and $1.01 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0833 or 0.00000512 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $266.56 or 0.01638321 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00011916 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00037826 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00045191 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $272.06 or 0.01672139 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001461 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

ALPHA is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

