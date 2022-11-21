Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.7% of Greenleaf Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $44,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,680,000. Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 4,681 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,239,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,786,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 54,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $120,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,180,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 302,721 shares valued at $20,039,793. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Trading Down 0.6 %

Several research firms have commented on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.23.

Shares of GOOG traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.22. The company had a trading volume of 470,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,207,986. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.