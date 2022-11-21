Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 514 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.3% of Main Street Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Alphabet by 7.3% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 38,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,443,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in Alphabet by 4.2% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 25,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,079,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Alphabet by 6.7% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,145,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1,177.3% during the second quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 7,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,484,000 after buying an additional 6,946 shares during the period. Finally, Permit Capital LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 22.6% during the first quarter. Permit Capital LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,523,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Down 1.4 %

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 302,721 shares worth $20,039,793. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.47. 668,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,207,986. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

