Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Up 5.8 %

AAMC stock opened at $19.37 on Friday. Altisource Asset Management has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $27.44. The company has a market cap of $34.42 million, a PE ratio of -28.91 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $430,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,000. 15.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

