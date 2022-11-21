AltraVue Capital LLC Has $43.38 Million Holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

AltraVue Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 816,640 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the quarter. ePlus accounts for 6.4% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. AltraVue Capital LLC owned 3.04% of ePlus worth $43,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLUS. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ePlus by 87.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ePlus by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ePlus by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC grew its stake in ePlus by 342.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new position in ePlus in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John E. Callies sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $76,928.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,027.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

ePlus Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ:PLUS traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,872. ePlus inc. has a 12 month low of $40.37 and a 12 month high of $62.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.55 and a 200-day moving average of $50.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.23.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ePlus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

