AltraVue Capital LLC Sells 1,690 Shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

AltraVue Capital LLC reduced its stake in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 371,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the period. Northrim BanCorp accounts for 2.2% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. AltraVue Capital LLC owned approximately 6.39% of Northrim BanCorp worth $14,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,971,000 after buying an additional 31,470 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 15.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 288,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,583,000 after purchasing an additional 39,047 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 110,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 22.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

Insider Activity at Northrim BanCorp

In other news, Director David W. Karp purchased 500 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.57 per share, with a total value of $26,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,664.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northrim BanCorp Stock Down 0.6 %

Northrim BanCorp Increases Dividend

Shares of NRIM traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $54.24. 28 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,081. The company has a market capitalization of $308.35 million, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.34. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a one year low of $38.42 and a one year high of $54.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.