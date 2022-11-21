AltraVue Capital LLC Takes Position in Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR)

AltraVue Capital LLC bought a new stake in Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 34,730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000. AltraVue Capital LLC owned 0.51% of Semler Scientific as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Semler Scientific by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 23,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Semler Scientific by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Semler Scientific by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Semler Scientific by 4,042.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its holdings in Semler Scientific by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 49,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. 37.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Semler Scientific alerts:

Semler Scientific Trading Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS:SMLR traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $32.10. The company had a trading volume of 24,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,467. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.70 and a 52 week high of $104.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Semler Scientific

Separately, B. Riley lowered shares of Semler Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

(Get Rating)

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Semler Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semler Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.