Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target Cut to $96.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AMBA. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Ambarella from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Ambarella from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.33.

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $76.35 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.75 and a 200-day moving average of $70.19. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $49.02 and a 12-month high of $227.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.97 and a beta of 1.48.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $80.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.21 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ambarella will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 6,179 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $364,252.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 899,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,024,228.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,736 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $236,302.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,871,781.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 6,179 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $364,252.05. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 899,478 shares in the company, valued at $53,024,228.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,246 shares of company stock worth $937,852. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ambarella by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ambarella by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Ambarella by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in Ambarella by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

