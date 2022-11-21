American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Acquired by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,377,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,297,000 after buying an additional 2,305,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,777,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,371,000 after buying an additional 2,256,671 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $100,500,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 240.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,321,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,861,000 after buying an additional 932,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $79,851,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on AEP. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.60.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

AEP stock traded up $1.56 on Monday, reaching $92.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,979,838. The company has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.22 and a 52 week high of $105.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.33.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 68.74%.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

