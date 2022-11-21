American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Stake Boosted by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in American Tower were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMT. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management raised its stake in American Tower by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

American Tower Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $216.60. 4,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,974,764. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $294.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.77. The company has a market cap of $100.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 93.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $274.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet cut shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.47.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Articles

