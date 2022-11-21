AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP) Declares $0.55 Quarterly Dividend

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.553 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

AMMO Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of POWWP traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,972. AMMO has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.34 and its 200 day moving average is $25.95.

AMMO Company Profile

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

