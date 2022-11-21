Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 333.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 2,222.2% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1,116.7% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADI. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday. Cowen began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.70.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $161.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,670,402. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The company has a market capitalization of $83.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,985,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,985,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,950,820. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.