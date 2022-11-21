Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Coveo Solutions (CVO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Coveo Solutions (TSE: CVO) in the last few weeks:

11/18/2022 – Coveo Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$9.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/8/2022 – Coveo Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$13.00 to C$11.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2022 – Coveo Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$9.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2022 – Coveo Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/8/2022 – Coveo Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$8.00.

11/8/2022 – Coveo Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$9.00.

10/21/2022 – Coveo Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$11.00.

Coveo Solutions Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of TSE CVO traded down C$0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$6.05. 10,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,958. Coveo Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of C$4.81 and a 52-week high of C$17.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$633.24 million and a PE ratio of -7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.43.

Coveo Solutions Inc provides applied artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Its cloud-native, multi-tenant software as a service (SaaS) platform is the intelligence layer that injects search, recommendations, and personalization solutions into digital experiences to provide connected relevance for various-use cases across commerce, service, website, and workplace applications.

