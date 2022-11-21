Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Health Catalyst (HCAT)

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ: HCAT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/15/2022 – Health Catalyst had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI to $10.00.

11/15/2022 – Health Catalyst had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research to $17.00.

11/10/2022 – Health Catalyst had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $20.00 to $15.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

11/9/2022 – Health Catalyst had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $20.00 to $17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2022 – Health Catalyst had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $19.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/9/2022 – Health Catalyst had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $8.00.

10/31/2022 – Health Catalyst is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

10/25/2022 – Health Catalyst was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $19.00.

9/26/2022 – Health Catalyst had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $25.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Health Catalyst stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.46. 2,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,416. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.51. The stock has a market cap of $517.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.18. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 19.05% and a negative net margin of 55.42%. The company had revenue of $68.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel D. Burton bought 197,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $1,998,370.92. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 900,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,127,419.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 117,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 66,141 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 870.7% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 51,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 46,182 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,069,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its position in Health Catalyst by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 79,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 27,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 1,339.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 160,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 149,001 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

