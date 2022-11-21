Analysts Set Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Price Target at C$57.94

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$57.94.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Enbridge to C$54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. National Bankshares downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Shares of TSE:ENB opened at C$53.97 on Monday. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of C$46.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$59.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$52.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$54.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.96, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$109.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 126.48%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

