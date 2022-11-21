Analysts Set Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) PT at $26.20

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.20.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.3 %

PHAT stock opened at $10.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.39. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 8.65 and a quick ratio of 8.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phathom Pharmaceuticals

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 112.6% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $87,000. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Further Reading

