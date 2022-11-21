AnaptysBio (ANAB) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ: ANAB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 11/18/2022 – AnaptysBio had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $32.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/9/2022 – AnaptysBio had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $30.00 to $38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/9/2022 – AnaptysBio had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $21.00 to $32.00.
- 11/1/2022 – AnaptysBio was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/12/2022 – AnaptysBio is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
AnaptysBio Price Performance
ANAB stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.93. The company had a trading volume of 786 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,831. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $37.40. The company has a market cap of $765.67 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.21 and a 200 day moving average of $23.90.
AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.36 million. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 3,003.32% and a negative return on equity of 42.04%. Research analysts expect that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -4.02 earnings per share for the current year.
AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.
