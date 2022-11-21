Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.16

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.16 and last traded at $6.18, with a volume of 51749 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HOUS shares. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anywhere Real Estate in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays cut their price target on Anywhere Real Estate from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Down 5.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.97 million, a PE ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 2.17.

About Anywhere Real Estate

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

