APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC decreased its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of APA by 10.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of APA by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of APA by 28.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in APA by 1.4% during the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 29,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in APA by 5.8% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

APA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $46.34 on Monday. APA Co. has a one year low of $22.94 and a one year high of $51.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.19.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. APA had a return on equity of 325.67% and a net margin of 33.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that APA Co. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

APA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. APA’s payout ratio is currently 9.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on APA in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on APA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on APA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, APA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.39.

APA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.