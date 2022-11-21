ApeCoin (APE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $176.41 Million

ApeCoin (APE) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 21st. Over the last seven days, ApeCoin has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ApeCoin token can currently be bought for about $3.12 or 0.00019481 BTC on exchanges. ApeCoin has a market cap of $979.17 million and $176.41 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002565 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,353.77 or 0.08471851 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.54 or 0.00460232 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,512.18 or 0.28237129 BTC.
About ApeCoin
ApeCoin’s launch date was March 16th, 2022. ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 314,218,750 tokens. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ApeCoin is apecoin.com.
