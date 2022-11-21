Ark Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $8.81 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. During the last week, Ark has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00001682 BTC on major exchanges. Ark has a total market cap of $38.49 million and $8.81 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00009280 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00025774 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000318 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00005322 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00005928 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00004590 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005538 BTC.

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 142,643,082 coins. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

