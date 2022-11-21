Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Trading Down 12.2%

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 12.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $45.01 and last traded at $45.04. 10,302 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 441,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ARVN. Barclays started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Arvinas to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.47.

Arvinas Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.00 and its 200 day moving average is $45.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.89.

Institutional Trading of Arvinas

Arvinas Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the second quarter valued at about $645,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 1,131.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 27,853 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the second quarter worth about $12,133,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the second quarter worth about $2,606,000. Finally, Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Arvinas by 83.0% in the first quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 491,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,067,000 after purchasing an additional 222,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

