Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Trading Down 12.2%

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 12.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $45.01 and last traded at $45.04. 10,302 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 441,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.31.
A number of brokerages have commented on ARVN. Barclays started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Arvinas to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.47.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.00 and its 200 day moving average is $45.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.89.
Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.
