Astar 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $8.84 Million (ASTR)

Astar (ASTR) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 21st. Astar has a total market cap of $58.43 million and approximately $8.84 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Astar has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Astar token can currently be bought for $0.0376 or 0.00000238 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Astar alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,378.60 or 0.08709558 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.50 or 0.00464581 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,509.32 or 0.28503407 BTC.

About Astar

Astar launched on October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Astar is astar.network.

Astar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar Network's mission is to provide a scalable, interoperable, and decentralized application platform that defines and realizes the new form of the web: Web3.0.Astar Token is the utility token for Astar Network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Astar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Astar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Astar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Astar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.