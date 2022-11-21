Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.05-$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $90.00 million-$90.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.22 million. Asure Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Asure Software to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asure Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Asure Software to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Asure Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASUR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.92. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,827. Asure Software has a 1 year low of $4.87 and a 1 year high of $8.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.51 million, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Trading of Asure Software

About Asure Software

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Asure Software by 16.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Asure Software by 10.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Asure Software by 14.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Asure Software by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Asure Software by 49.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 14,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

