Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.05-$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $90.00 million-$90.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.22 million. Asure Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Asure Software to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asure Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Asure Software to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Asure Software Stock Performance
NASDAQ ASUR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.92. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,827. Asure Software has a 1 year low of $4.87 and a 1 year high of $8.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.51 million, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 0.84.
Institutional Trading of Asure Software
About Asure Software
Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Asure Software (ASUR)
- 5 Stocks to Buy That Pay Reliable Monthly Dividends
- Black Friday Deals on These 3 Dividend Plays
- The Dogs of The S&P 500 And Why To Invest In Them
- Is GameStop Stock Setting Up for Another Short Squeeze?
- Here’s Why SoFi Technologies Stock is Cheap at These Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.