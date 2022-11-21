Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 53,603 Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 53,603 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.05% of Amyris worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amyris during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amyris during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Amyris during the first quarter worth about $45,000. FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in shares of Amyris during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in Amyris in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.
Amyris Trading Down 5.4 %
AMRS stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.10. The company had a trading volume of 46,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,350,567. Amyris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $7.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.54. The stock has a market cap of $682.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.22.
In other Amyris news, Director Frank Kung sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $280,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,665,676 shares of company stock worth $10,623,569. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.
