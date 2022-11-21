Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 953 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 4,307 shares.The stock last traded at $603.20 and had previously closed at $606.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Atrion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get Atrion alerts:

Atrion Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $603.39 and a 200 day moving average of $620.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 0.28.

Atrion Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $2.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $8.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other Atrion news, CFO Jeffery Strickland sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atrion

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATRI. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Atrion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Atrion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atrion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atrion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Atrion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.