aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on aTyr Pharma from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

aTyr Pharma Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:LIFE opened at $2.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.03. aTyr Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $8.78. The company has a market capitalization of $63.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.08 and a current ratio of 7.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On aTyr Pharma

About aTyr Pharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. grew its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 10.2% during the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 492,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 10.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 175,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 16,503 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 8,857.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 48,183 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 24.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VR Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 664.8% in the third quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 10,698,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,737,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase II clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

