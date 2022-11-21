aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.
Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on aTyr Pharma from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.
aTyr Pharma Trading Down 3.1 %
NASDAQ:LIFE opened at $2.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.03. aTyr Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $8.78. The company has a market capitalization of $63.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.08 and a current ratio of 7.55.
aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase II clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.
