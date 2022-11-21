Augur (REP) Price Tops $5.02

Augur (REP) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 21st. One Augur token can currently be bought for about $5.02 or 0.00031284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Augur has a market cap of $55.22 million and approximately $7.13 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Augur has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002572 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,333.38 or 0.08310647 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.10 or 0.00461826 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000277 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,546.11 or 0.28334895 BTC.
Augur Token Profile
Augur launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Augur
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars.
