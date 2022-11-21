Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.97.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACB. Atb Cap Markets raised Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the first quarter worth $49,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 566.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 12,183 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 85.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 9,041 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the first quarter valued at $78,000. 29.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACB stock opened at $1.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $405.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.56. Aurora Cannabis has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $7.39.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.23 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 838.11% and a negative return on equity of 46.40%. Equities analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The firm operates through the Canadian Cannabis and International Cannabis segments. Aurora Cannabis was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

