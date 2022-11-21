Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,335 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 0.8% of Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truadvice LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 32,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Chevron by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,376,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $488,791,000 after purchasing an additional 241,542 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 139,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 184,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,734,000 after purchasing an additional 15,080 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $178.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $110.73 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.27. The firm has a market cap of $344.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.34. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total value of $3,631,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,129.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 230,191 shares of company stock valued at $40,107,731. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.60.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

