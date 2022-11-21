Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,896,000 after buying an additional 1,354,069 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,447,000 after acquiring an additional 690,235 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,277,000 after buying an additional 516,556 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 8,802,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,357,000 after buying an additional 892,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rezny Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,345.2% in the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,179,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885,519 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $197.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,559,001. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $189.88 and a 200 day moving average of $196.27. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

