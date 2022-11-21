Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys 220 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,691 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up 11.0% of Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of ServiceNow worth $119,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in ServiceNow by 3.3% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $996,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total transaction of $1,871,444.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,444.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,103 shares of company stock worth $9,031,598. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ServiceNow Trading Down 1.8 %

NOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of ServiceNow from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $549.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $516.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.26.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $392.29 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $437.26. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $683.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $79.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 403.41, a PEG ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.99.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.