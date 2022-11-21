Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,351 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 284,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,163,000 after buying an additional 49,543 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 7,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.32.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $154.69. The company had a trading volume of 5,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,624,592. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.69. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.01 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.85 and its 200-day moving average is $145.67.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.30%.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

