Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $3.30 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,956 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GSST. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $272,000. Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 348,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,402,000 after buying an additional 17,794 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 226.0% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 61,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 42,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 26.9% in the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 9,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSST stock remained flat at $49.56 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,136. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.80. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.65 and a 12-month high of $50.60.

