Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $4.79 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.4% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 54,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.5% in the second quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,180,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Alphabet by 2.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 475,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,039,881,000 after acquiring an additional 11,234 shares during the period. Cohen Lawrence B raised its stake in Alphabet by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 2,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,963.9% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 9,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 8,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 302,721 shares worth $20,039,793. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.23.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $98.17. The stock had a trading volume of 58,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,207,986. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

