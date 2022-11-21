Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $7.29 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,103 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 5,859 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up 0.7% of Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,925,104 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,187,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872,961 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,012 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $582,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,288,441 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $17,906,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,177 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,140,866 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $371,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,700 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,081,582 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $838,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $2,825,096.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,592,322.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $2,825,096.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,592,322.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,331 shares of company stock valued at $20,924,820. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABT. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

NYSE ABT traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $104.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,630,346. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.96 and its 200 day moving average is $106.23. The firm has a market cap of $181.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

