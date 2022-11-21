Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,462 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of TLT stock traded up $0.99 on Monday, hitting $100.63. The stock had a trading volume of 119,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,725,988. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.23 and its 200-day moving average is $109.63. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.85 and a 52-week high of $155.12.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

